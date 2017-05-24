May 24, 2017 09:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Himatsingka Seide declares final dividend
Himatsingka Seide Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company have at their meeting held on May 23, 2017, has considered and approved Final Dividend of Rs. 2.50 per Equity Share of Rs. 5/- each for the Financial Year 2016-17.
Himatsingka Seide Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company have at their meeting held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, has considered and approved the following:
- Declaration of Final Dividend of Rs. 2.50 per Equity Share of Rs. 5/- each for the Financial Year 2016-17.Source : BSE
- Declaration of Final Dividend of Rs. 2.50 per Equity Share of Rs. 5/- each for the Financial Year 2016-17.Source : BSE