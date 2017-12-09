App
Dec 09, 2017 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Himalya International - Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company has been held on 08th December, 2017.

 
 
This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company has been held on 08th December, 2017 at 04.00 P.M. at ShubhKhera, Paonta Sahib Distt. Sirmour (H.P.)

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 42.90 and 52-week low Rs 15.30 on 12 April, 2017 and 26 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 30.07 percent below its 52-week high and 96.08 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 173.62 crore.

Source : BSE
EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.