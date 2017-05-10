May 10, 2017 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Himadri Speciality Chemical: Outcome of board meeting
Dear Sir, This to inform you that the Board at its' meeting held on Wednesday the 10th May 2017, inter-alia has approved and taken record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) alongwith Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017. Pursuant to Regulation 52 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing the following:- i)Statement showing the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated ) for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2017; ii)Auditors' Report on the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated ) ; iii)Declaration of Unmodified Audit Report pursuant to Regulation 33(3) (d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Declaration of Dividend The Board has recommended a dividend Re. 0.10 per share (@10%) per equity share of Re 1/- each; The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12.00 Noon and concluded at 02:30 pm. We request you to kindly take on record the same.Source : BSE