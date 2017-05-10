App
May 10, 2017 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Himadri Speciality Chemical: Outcome of board meeting

This to inform you that the Board at its' meeting held on Wednesday the 10th May 2017, inter-alia has approved and taken record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) alongwith Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017.

Dear Sir, This to inform you that the Board at its' meeting held on Wednesday the 10th May 2017, inter-alia has approved and taken record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) alongwith Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017. Pursuant to Regulation 52 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing the following:- i)Statement showing the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated ) for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2017; ii)Auditors' Report on the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated ) ; iii)Declaration of Unmodified Audit Report pursuant to Regulation 33(3) (d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Declaration of Dividend The Board has recommended a dividend Re. 0.10 per share (@10%) per equity share of Re 1/- each; The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12.00 Noon and concluded at 02:30 pm. We request you to kindly take on record the same.Source : BSE

