Himadri Speciality Chemical's AGM on September 22, 2017

We are enclosing, in term of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, a copy of the Notice for convening the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 'Kala Kunj Hall', 48 Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata – 700 017 on Friday, 22 September 2017 at 03:30 p.m.Source : BSE