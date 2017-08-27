Himadri Speciality Chemical's AGM on September 22, 2017

1. Annual General MeetingIntimation pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, is hereby given that the 29thAnnual General Meeting of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (Formerly known as Himadri Chemicals & Industries Limited) will be held 'Kala Kunj Hall', 48 Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata – 700 017 on Friday, 22 September 2017 at 3:30 P.M.2. Book ClosureWe further inform you that the Register of Members, Beneficial Owners and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 15 September 2017 to 22 September 2017(both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend, if declared at the AGM.3. Payment of DividendThe Dividend of Re0.10 per share as recommended by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 10 May 2017, if approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, will be paid on and from 25 September 2017 to those members, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company as on15 September 2017 and in case the shares are held in dematerialized form, to those persons whose names appear as beneficial owners as at the closure of the business hourson14 September 2017, as per the details to be obtained from the depositories.Source : BSE