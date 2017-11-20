HFCL bags Order for Rs 128 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam

We are pleased to inform all the stakeholders that the Company has received the Purchase Order ('PO') worth Rs. 128 crore approx. from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, New Delhi for supply of Packet Microwave Radio Systems on pan India basis for BSNL Mobile Network vide its letter dated 17th November, 2017. This equipment PO is part of a turnkey project and the balance PO for Installation and AMC support services will be issued separately by BSNL.Source : BSE