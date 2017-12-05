App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 05, 2017 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Himachal Fibres' board meeting on December 14, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the Registered Office of the company on December 14, 2017.

 
 
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the Registered Office of the company on December 14, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve:
1. Un-audited Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter/Half year ended September 30, 2017
Further pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 and company code for "Prohibition of insider Trading", the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the company is closed from 04.12.2017 to till the expiry of 48 hours from the conclusion of the Board Meeting to be held on 14/12/2017.
You are requested to take the above as compliance under the applicable regulation(s) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Thanking you,
Source : BSE
