HIL: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e on April 27, 2017 that commenced at 12:15 PM and concluded at 01:30 PM inter-alia has: 1.Considered and approved re-designation of Mr. Dhirup Roy Choudhary, Managing Director as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). 2.Considered and approved Audited Financial Statements and the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 along with Auditors Report thereon. 3.Recommended a final dividend @ 100% being an amount equivalent to Rs.10.00 per Share on the Equity Share of Rs.10/- each, for the financial year 2016-17, in addition to the interim dividend of Rs.10.00/- per Share declared during the year, for the consideration and approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 4.Certificate given by Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company (copy enclosed). 5.Recommended payment of Rs. 70,00,000/- (Rupees Seventy Lakhs Only) as commission among non-Executive Directors of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17. 6.Considered and approved modification to HIL Employee Stock Option Scheme 2015 (ESOS 2015).Source : BSE