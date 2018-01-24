HIL declares interim dividend

HIL Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on January 24, 2018, inter alia has:1. Declared an Interim Dividend @ Rs. 10/- per share (100%) on the equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year 2017-18.2. The interim dividend will be paid from February 09, 2018 onwards.Source : BSE