HIL declares interim dividend

HIL Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on January 24, 2018, inter alia has:
1. Declared an Interim Dividend @ Rs. 10/- per share (100%) on the equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year 2017-18.
2. The interim dividend will be paid from February 09, 2018 onwards.
