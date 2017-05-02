Hikal's board meeting on May 10, 2017

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 to consider, approve and to take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider payment of final dividend for the year 2016-17, if any.Source : BSE