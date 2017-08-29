HFCL: Outcome of board meeting

2. Considered and approved HFCL Employees' Long Term Incentive Plan -2017 ('HFCL 2017 Scheme') and issuance of 2,50,00,000 options/units/shares of the Company subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting to be held on 25th September, 2017.3. The Board after deliberations also decided not to do issue of Global Depository Receipts/ American Depository Receipts /Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds/ Foreign Currency Exchangeable Bonds/ fully convertible Debentures/partly convertible Debentures/Preference Shares convertible into Equity Shares etc.Source : BSE