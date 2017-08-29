App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 28, 2017 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HFCL: Outcome of board meeting

2. Considered and approved HFCL Employees' Long Term Incentive Plan -2017 ('HFCL 2017 Scheme') and issuance of 2,50,00,000 options/units/shares of the Company subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting to be held on 25th September, 2017.

3. The Board after deliberations also decided not to do issue of Global Depository Receipts/ American D

HFCL: Outcome of board meeting
2. Considered and approved HFCL Employees' Long Term Incentive Plan -2017 ('HFCL 2017 Scheme') and issuance of 2,50,00,000 options/units/shares of the Company subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting to be held on 25th September, 2017.

3. The Board after deliberations also decided not to do issue of Global Depository Receipts/ American Depository Receipts /Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds/ Foreign Currency Exchangeable Bonds/ fully convertible Debentures/partly convertible Debentures/Preference Shares convertible into Equity Shares etc.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.