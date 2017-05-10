HFCL: Outcome of board meeting

Re: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 10th May, 2017 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following documents for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 as reviewed by the Audit Committee, which have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 10th May, 2017: a.Standalone as well as Consolidated Annual Audited Financial Results for the financial year 2016-17, along with Auditors Report thereon. b.A Declaration on Auditors' Report with Unmodified opinion for Standalone Financial Results and Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications on Auditors' Report with Modified opinion for Consolidated Financial Results. Arrangements have also been made to publish the Financial Results in the Newspapers. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 10th May, 2017, has also declared second Interim Dividend of Rs.3.25 per share on 80,50,000 Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (CRPS) of Rs.100/- each for the financial year 2016-17. The Board of Directors has fixed 22nd May, 2017 as the Record Date to determine the name of the Preference Shareholders eligible for interim dividend on CRPS as required under Regulation 42 of SEBI Regulations. The Interim dividend shall be paid within thirty days from the date of declaration to those Preference Shareholders, whose name shall appear in the Company's Register of Preference Shareholders as on 22nd May, 2017. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors at its respective meetings held today has also approved the revision of remuneration payable to Shri Mahendra Nahata (DIN: 00052898) with effect from 1st April, 2017 up to his residual tenure ending on 30th September, 2018 pursuant to Section 197 read with schedule V of the Act subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. This is for your information and record please. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited (Manoj Baid) Vice President (Corporate) & Company Secretary Encl.: as aboveSource : BSE