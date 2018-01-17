Hexa Tradex's board meeting on January, 24 2018

This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 24th January, 2018 at New Delhi, inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the 3rd quarter ended 31st December, 2017.Pursuant to the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, Trading Window shall be closed from 6.00 p.m. on 17th January, 2018 to upto 48 hours from the disclosure of above Financial Results on 24th January, 2018.Source : BSE