May 08, 2017 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Hester Biosciences recommends final dividend
Hester Biosciences Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 08, 2017, inter alia, has recommended final dividend of 23 percent that is Rs 2.30 per equity share for the financial year 2016-17, subject to approval of members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
