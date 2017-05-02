May 02, 2017 08:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Hester Biosciences' board meeting on May 8, 2017
Board of Directors Meeting to be held on 8 May 2017 at Registered Office at 10.45 am., to consider the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31 March 2017 and to consider declaration of final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company, for the financial year 2016-17.
