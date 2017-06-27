App
Jun 27, 2017 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hester Biosciences' AGM on July 28, 2017

30th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 28 July 2017 at 11:00 am at Ahmedabad Textile Mills' Association (ATMA) Hall, Ashram Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380009.

30th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 28 July 2017 at 11:00 am at Ahmedabad Textile Mills' Association (ATMA) Hall, Ashram Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380009.Source : BSE

