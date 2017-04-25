App
Apr 24, 2017 09:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hero Motocorp's board meeting On May 10, 2017.

Hero Motocorp's board meeting On May 10, 2017.
Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable Regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, inter–alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider and recommend the final dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE

