May 10, 2017 10:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Hero Motocorp's board approves dividend
Recommendation of final dividend subject to approval of members @1500% viz. Rs. 30/- per equity share for financial year 2016-17. The dividend, if declared at the ensuing AGM, will be paid by August 10, 2017.
