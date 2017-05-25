App
May 25, 2017 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Heritage Foods recommends dividend

Heritage Foods at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, has recommended the dividend for the year ended March 31, 2017 at Rs 4 per share (40 percent) on equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each (including the special dividend of Rs. 1.00/- per equity share (10 percent) on Equity Shares of Rs 10 each for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2017.

Heritage Foods recommends dividend
Heritage Foods Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, has recommended the dividend for the year ended March 31, 2017 @ Rs. 4.00/- per share (40%) on equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each (including the special dividend of Rs. 1.00/- per equity share (10%) on Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2017 on the eve of Silver Jubilee Year of the Company) subject to the approval of Shareholders in ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE

