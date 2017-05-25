Heritage Foods recommends dividend

Heritage Foods Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, has recommended the dividend for the year ended March 31, 2017 @ Rs. 4.00/- per share (40%) on equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each (including the special dividend of Rs. 1.00/- per equity share (10%) on Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2017 on the eve of Silver Jubilee Year of the Company) subject to the approval of Shareholders in ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE