May 19, 2017 10:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Hercules Hoists to consider dividend
Hercules Hoists Ltd has informed that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and the year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any.
Hercules Hoists Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and the year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, on equity shares for the said period. The Trading window shall be opened 48 hours after the audited financial results are made public.Source : BSE