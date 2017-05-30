May 30, 2017 08:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Hercules Hoists board recommends dividend
Hercules Hoists has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, has recommended dividend of Re. 1.00/- per share (100%) subject to approval in ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Hercules Hoists Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, has recommended dividend of Re. 1.00/- per share (100%) subject to approval in ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE