May 19, 2017 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hercules Hoists' board meeting on May 30, 2017

We would like to inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of our company will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

Dear Sirs, As per rule no. 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of our company will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 4.15 pm at registered office of the Company at Bajaj Bhavan, 2nd Floor, 226, Jamnalal Bajaj Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400021 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and the year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, on equity shares for the said period. The Trading window shall be opened 48 hours after the audited financial results are made public Also, we inform you that the notice regarding the above will published in 'Free Press Journal' and 'Navshakti' newspapers as required under the listing regulations. You are requested to take the same on your record Thanking you, For Hercules Hoists Limited, Sd/- Kiran Mukadam Company SecretarySource : BSE

