Sep 14, 2017 09:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Hemo Organic: Outcome of board meeting
The Company in its meeting of Board of Directors held on today September 14, 2017 has approved the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2017.
The Company in its meeting of Board of Directors held on today September 14, 2017 has approved:
The Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2017 along with the Limited Review Report
Source : BSE
