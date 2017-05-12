May 11, 2017 09:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Hemo Organic's board meeting on May 29, 2017
HEMO ORGANIC LIMITED has intimated to the exchange that the board meeting of the company is Scheduled to be held on 29th May,2017 at 03.00 PM
HEMO ORGANIC LIMITED has intimated to the exchange that the board meeting of the company is Scheduled to be held on 29th May,2017 at 03.00 PM for consideration and Approval of Financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March,2017 along with Audit report.Source : BSE