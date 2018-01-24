Hem Holdings & Trading's board meeting on February 12 , 2018

Pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations 2015 , the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday , 12th February 2018 to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December , 2017
Source : BSE