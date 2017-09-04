App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Helpage Finlease's AGM on September 29, 2017

This is to inform you that the 35th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Members of Helpage Finlease Limited ('the Company') is scheduled to be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at 11:30 am at S-191/C, 3rd Floor, Manak Complex, School Block Shakarpur, Delhi-110092.

In connection with the same, please find attached the Notice to the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company and furth

Helpage Finlease's AGM on September 29, 2017
This is to inform you that the 35th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Members of Helpage Finlease Limited ('the Company') is scheduled to be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at 11:30 am at S-191/C, 3rd Floor, Manak Complex, School Block Shakarpur, Delhi-110092.

In connection with the same, please find attached the Notice to the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company and further, in compliance with the provisions of the Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2015, the Members have been provided with e-voting facility and the cut off date in this regard has been fixed as 22nd September, 2017.

Further, pursuant to the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, the Member's Register and Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from Monday 25th September, 2017 to Friday 29th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.

Hope you shall find the above in order & request you to take it on your records.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.