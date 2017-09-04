Helpage Finlease's AGM on September 29, 2017

This is to inform you that the 35th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Members of Helpage Finlease Limited ('the Company') is scheduled to be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at 11:30 am at S-191/C, 3rd Floor, Manak Complex, School Block Shakarpur, Delhi-110092.In connection with the same, please find attached the Notice to the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company and further, in compliance with the provisions of the Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2015, the Members have been provided with e-voting facility and the cut off date in this regard has been fixed as 22nd September, 2017.Further, pursuant to the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, the Member's Register and Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from Monday 25th September, 2017 to Friday 29th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.Hope you shall find the above in order & request you to take it on your records.Source : BSE