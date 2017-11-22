App
Nov 22, 2017 03:55 PM IST

Healthcare Global Enterprises - Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 22,2017

 
 
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 22,2017

Healthcare Global Enterprises is in the Hospitals & Medical Services sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,485.68 crore.

The company management includes B S Ajai Kumar - Chairman & CEO, Gangadhara Ganapati - Non Executive Director, Bhushani Kumar - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Sudhakar Rao - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Shanker Annaswamy - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Sampath Thattai Ramesh - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Suresh Chandra Senapaty - Ind. Non-Executive Director, B S Ramesh - Non Executive Director, Amit Varma - Non Executive Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 539787 and the NSE with an NSE Code of HCG.

Its Registered office is at HCG Tower, No.8, P Kalinga Rao Road, ,Sampangi Rama Nagar, Bengaluru,Karnataka - 560027.

Their Registrars are Karvy Computershare Private Ltd.Source : BSE
