May 04, 2017 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
HDFC recommends final dividend
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 04, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 15 per equity share of face value of Rs. 2 each for the financial year 2016-17. The dividend, if approved by the Members, will be paid on July 27, 2017. The total dividend for the year (including the interim dividend of Rs. 3 per equity share) is Rs. 18 per equity share as against Rs. 17 per equity share for the previous year.Source : BSE