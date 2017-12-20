App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 20, 2017 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Bank - Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Bank, at their meeting held on 20th December, 2017, have approved raising of funds aggregating up to Rs.24,000 crore.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Bank, at their meeting held on 20th December, 2017, have approved raising of funds aggregating up to Rs.24,000 crore.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.