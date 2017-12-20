HDFC Bank - Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Bank, at their meeting held on 20th December, 2017, have approved raising of funds aggregating up to Rs.24,000 crore.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Bank, at their meeting held on 20th December, 2017, have approved raising of funds aggregating up to Rs.24,000 crore.
Source : BSE
Source : BSE