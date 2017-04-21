App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 21, 2017 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Bank: Outcome of board meeting

We send herewith the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2017 (both standalone and consolidated) as on 31st March, 2017, duly approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today.

HDFC Bank: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('the Regulations') we send herewith the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2017 (both standalone and consolidated) as on 31st March, 2017, duly approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today. The press release in this regard is also enclosed. We are also pleased to inform that the Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs. 11/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each (i.e. 550 %) out of the net profits for the year ended 31st March, 2017, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank. Pursuant to the Regulations, we hereby confirm and declare that the Statutory Auditors of the Bank, M/s. Deloitte, Haskins & Sells, Chartered Accountants, have issued the audit report on the Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 with unmodified opinion.Source : BSE

