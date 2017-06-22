App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 22, 2017 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Bank's AGM on July 24, 2017

In continuation of our letter dated 29th May, 2017 intimating the date of the 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank, please find attached herewith a copy of the Notice of the 23rd AGM of the Bank to be held on Monday, 24th July, 2017 at 2.30 p.m

HDFC Bank's AGM on July 24, 2017
In continuation of our letter dated 29th May, 2017 intimating the date of the 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank, please find attached herewith a copy of the Notice of the 23rd AGM of the Bank to be held on Monday, 24th July, 2017 at 2.30 p.m. at Birla MatushriSabhagar, 19, New Marine Lines, Mumbai - 400 020.

The Notice of 23rd AGM, Annual Report for FY 2016-17 and Business Responsibility Report for FY 2016-17 are also available on the website of the Bank at the link

http://www.hdfcbank.com/aboutus/cg/annual_reports.htm
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.