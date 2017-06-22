Jun 22, 2017 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
HDFC Bank's AGM on July 24, 2017
In continuation of our letter dated 29th May, 2017 intimating the date of the 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank, please find attached herewith a copy of the Notice of the 23rd AGM of the Bank to be held on Monday, 24th July, 2017 at 2.30 p.m. at Birla MatushriSabhagar, 19, New Marine Lines, Mumbai - 400 020.
The Notice of 23rd AGM, Annual Report for FY 2016-17 and Business Responsibility Report for FY 2016-17 are also available on the website of the Bank at the link
http://www.hdfcbank.com/aboutus/cg/annual_reports.htm
