Sep 18, 2017 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Bank's board meeting on October 24, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Limited will be held on Tuesday, 24th October, 2017 to inter-alia consider the financial results for the second quarter (unaudited) and half year (audited) ending 30th September, 2017.

The trading window for dealing in securities of the Bank will remain closed from 1st October, 2017 to 26th October, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the designated employees, directors, etc. pursuant to the applicable SEBI Regulations.
This is for your information and appropriate dissemination.
Source : BSE
