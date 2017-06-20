HDFC Bank's board meeting on July 24, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Limited will be held on Monday, 24th July, 2017 to inter-alia consider the financial results (unaudited) for the quarter ending 30th June, 2017.The trading window for dealing in securities of the Bank will remain closed from 1st July, 2017 to 26th July, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the designated employees, directors, etc. pursuant to the applicable SEBI Regulations.Source : BSE