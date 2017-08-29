HCL Tech: Updates on acquisition

This is further to our letter dated April 24, 2017, wherein the Company had intimated the acquisition of Urban Fulfillment Services, LLC and a disclosure in terms of Regulation 30 (4) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 was submitted.We would like to inform you that the aforesaid acquisition has been completed with effect from August 24, 2017.Source : BSE