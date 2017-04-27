HCL Tech to consider audited financial results & payment of interim dividend

We would like to inform you that a meeting of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held from May 9 to 11, 2017 to consider amongst others: 1)Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. 2)Payment of Interim dividend for the financial year 2017-18. The items relating to audited financial results and payment of Interim dividend shall be considered by the Board on May 11, 2017.Source : BSE