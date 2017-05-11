App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 11, 2017 08:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HCL Technologies approves dividend

The Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs.6/- per equity share of Rs.2/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18.

The Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs.6/- per equity share of Rs.2/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18. Further, the Board of Directors has fixed May 25, 2017 as the Record Date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders to the aforesaid interim dividend. The Payment date of the said interim dividend shall be June 2, 2017.Source : BSE

