Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 29, 2017 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HCL Info: Outcome of board meeting
HCL Infosystems Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company in its meeting held on August 29, 2017 has considered and approved the recommendations of its Capital Raising Committee to go for a rights issue of shares to existing shareholders of the Company as a mode of raising equity capital aggregating up to Rs. 500 crores.

The Capital Raising Committee was formed pursuant to resolution dated July 03, 2017 passed by the Board, wherein the Board inter alia constituted a Capital Raising Committee to evaluate capital raising alternatives/options and give a final recommendation to the Board for its approval.Source : BSE

