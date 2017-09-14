App
Sep 14, 2017 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HCL Infosystems: Outcome of board meeting
Intimation regarding change in the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company-
Pursuant to the provisions of Clause 30 of the Listing Agreement, this is to inform you that Mr. S G Murali, Group Chief Financial Officer has informed the Company about his decision to relinquish the said position with the Company effective September 15, 2017 to pursue new career opportunities. Mr. S G Murali has been associated with the Company since April 1, 2015.

The Company has identified Mr. Kapil Kapur, Dy CFO to lead the function and ensure a seamless transition of duties. Mr. Kapil Kapur is a Chartered Accountant with rich experience and has been with the Company since April 1993.

Further, the Audit Committee of the Company has accepted Mr. Murali's resignation, which was also endorsed by the Board of Directors. The Board wishes him success in his future endeavor
Source : BSE
