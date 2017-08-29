App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 29, 2017 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HCL Info: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the board of directors (the 'Board') of HCL Infosystems Limited (the 'Company') in its meeting held today i.e., 29th August, 2017 has considered and approved the recommendations of its Capital Raising Committee to go for a rights issue of shares to existing shareholders of the Company as a mode of raising equity capital aggregating up to Rs. 500 crores.

HCL Info: Outcome of board meeting
Dear Sir / Madam,

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III to the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the board of directors (the 'Board') of HCL Infosystems Limited (the 'Company') in its meeting held today i.e., 29th August, 2017 has considered and approved the recommendations of its Capital Raising Committee to go for a rights issue of shares to existing shareholders of the Company as a mode of raising equity capital aggregating up to Rs. 500 crores.

The Capital Raising Committee was formed pursuant to resolution dated 3rd July, 2017 passed by the Board, wherein the Board inter alia constituted a Capital Raising Committee to evaluate capital raising alternatives/options and give a final recommendation to the Board for its approval.

Please take this on your record.

Thanking you

Very truly yours,
For HCL Infosystems Limited


Sushil Kumar Jain
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.