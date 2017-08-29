HCL Info: Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir / Madam,Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III to the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the board of directors (the 'Board') of HCL Infosystems Limited (the 'Company') in its meeting held today i.e., 29th August, 2017 has considered and approved the recommendations of its Capital Raising Committee to go for a rights issue of shares to existing shareholders of the Company as a mode of raising equity capital aggregating up to Rs. 500 crores.The Capital Raising Committee was formed pursuant to resolution dated 3rd July, 2017 passed by the Board, wherein the Board inter alia constituted a Capital Raising Committee to evaluate capital raising alternatives/options and give a final recommendation to the Board for its approval.Please take this on your record.Thanking youVery truly yours,For HCL Infosystems LimitedSushil Kumar JainCompany Secretary & Compliance OfficerSource : BSE