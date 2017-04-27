Apr 27, 2017 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
HCL Infosystems: Outcome of board meeting
HCL Infosystems in its meeting held on April 27, 2017 has approved the slump sale of an undertaking of HCL Learning, a wholly owned subsidiary, on a going concern basis to Everest Edusys and Solutions.
Slump sale of an undertaking (Digischool Business undertaking consisting of business of sale of software licenses to K-12 schools) of HCL Learning Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary, on a going concern basis to M/s. Everest Edusys and Solutions Private LimitedSource : BSE