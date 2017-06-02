Jun 02, 2017 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
HCL Infosystems fixes Book Closure for AGM
HCL Infosystems has informed that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 11, 2017 to September 14, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on September 14, 2017.
