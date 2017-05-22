May 22, 2017 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
HCKK Ventures' board meeting on May 30, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of HCKK Ventures Limited will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 to consider and adopt the audited financial results for the year ended on March 31, 2017.
