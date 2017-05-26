May 26, 2017 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
HBL Power: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting approved the financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017 and recommended a dividend of 25 percent on the paid up share capital of the Company for the financial year representing Re.0.25 per share of Re.1 paid-up.
