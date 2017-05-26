App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 26, 2017 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HB Leasing: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 26th May, 2017 which commenced on 10:30 A.M. and concluded on 11:45 A.M, considered, approved and adopted the Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017.

HB Leasing: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 26th May, 2017 which commenced on 10:30 A.M. and concluded on 11:45 A.M, inter-alia, transacted following business/(s):

1.Considered, approved and adopted the Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017.

A copy of duly signed Audited Financial Results with Statement of Assets & Liabilities, Audit Report and Declaration regarding Audit Report with unmodified opinion for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017, is enclosed.

2.As per the provisions of Sec 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and subject to the approval of the Members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting, the Board considered and recommended the Appointment of M/s G.C. Agarwal & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 017851N) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company in place of existing Auditors M/s P. Bholusaria & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 000468N) whose term of office shall expire at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Brief profile of M/s G.C. Agarwal & Associates is enclosed.

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.