HB Leasing: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 26th May, 2017 which commenced on 10:30 A.M. and concluded on 11:45 A.M, inter-alia, transacted following business/(s):1.Considered, approved and adopted the Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017.A copy of duly signed Audited Financial Results with Statement of Assets & Liabilities, Audit Report and Declaration regarding Audit Report with unmodified opinion for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017, is enclosed.2.As per the provisions of Sec 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and subject to the approval of the Members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting, the Board considered and recommended the Appointment of M/s G.C. Agarwal & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 017851N) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company in place of existing Auditors M/s P. Bholusaria & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 000468N) whose term of office shall expire at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Brief profile of M/s G.C. Agarwal & Associates is enclosed.Source : BSE