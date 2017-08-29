Aug 28, 2017 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
HB Estate Developers' AGM on September 29, 2017
This is to inform you that the 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at 11.00 A.M. at GIA House, I.D.C. Mehrauli Road, Opp. Sector 14, Gurugram – 122 001, Haryana.
In Compliance of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of said Regulations,
In Compliance of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of said Regulations, we are enclosing herewith Notice convening the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company.
The above information is also available on the website of the Company, http://www.hbestate.com
You are requested to take the above information on record.
Source : BSE
