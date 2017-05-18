Hazoor Multi Projects' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, 2015, notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at 5:00 P.M at its Registered Office to consider business enclosed herewith and also intimation is hereby given that the pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of insider Trading) regulation 2015 Trading window will remain closed from Friday, 19th May, 2017 till the 48 hours from the conclusion of the Scheduled Board Meeting i.e. 1st June 2017.Source : BSE