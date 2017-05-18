Hazoor Multi Projects to consider final dividend

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18 is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the following:1. To approve and adopt Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Auditors Report for the 4th Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.2. To recommend dividend, if any. for the Financial Year ending March 31, 2017.3. To take on record disclosure of Interest by the Directors of the company in compliance of section 184(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.4. To take on record declarations by the Directors pursuant to the provision of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013, declaring their eligibility to act as Directors.5. To Consider Resignation of Mr. Vineet R. Garg, Chief Financial Officer (KMP) of the Company with effect from May 30, 2017.6. To Consider Resignation of Mr. Deenbandhu M. Upasani, Independent Director of the Company with effect from May 30, 2017.Further, as per Hazoor Multi Projects Limited Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading formulated, basis the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015, and as per the provisions of Section 195 of the Companies Act, 2013 the Trading Window for trading in company's equity shares shall remain closed from May 19, 2017 to June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive).Further, as per the subject code for such class of designated employees (including their immediate relatives) that can be reasonably expected to have possession of "Unpublished Price Sensitive Information" (UPSI), the trading restrictions have applied to them from May 19, 2017 and they have been intimated, not to trade in the equity shares of the Company till, June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE