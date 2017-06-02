Jun 02, 2017 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Hawkins Cooker fixes Book Closure for Dividend & AGM
Hawkins Cookers has informed that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from July 27, 2017 to August 2, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Dividend & 57th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on August 2, 2017.
