May 10, 2017
Hawkins Cookers to consider dividend
Hawkins Cookers Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on May 25, 2017, to approve the Annual Financial Results of the Company and to consider and, if thought fit, to recommend a dividend for the year ended March 31, 2017.
