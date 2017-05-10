May 10, 2017 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Hawkins Cooker's board meeting on May 25, 2017
A Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017, to approve the Annual Financial Results of the Company and to consider and, if thought fit, to recommend a dividend for the year ended March 31, 2017.
